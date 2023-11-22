Rs 5cr credited in Women Victims Compensation Fund, Manipur govt tells SC

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Manipur government has told the Supreme Court that an amount of Rs 5 crore has been credited in the Women Victims Compensation Fund for disbursement of compensation to women victims or survivors of the sectarian strife.

It said that this amount has been credited in a dedicated Bank Account which is being operated by the Member Secretary of Manipur State Legal Services Authority.

The state government told the apex court that the Home Department in June this year asked all the Deputy Commissioners to open special Aadhaar Camps to generate Aadhaar cards which had been lost or burnt in the ongoing violence in the state.

"It is stated that so far, 3,928 (three thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight) Aadhaar cards have been recreated for people staying in relief camps by opening special Aadhaar camps," said the status report filed before the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Manipur government, after due verification, will provide copies of Aadhaar cards to people displaced in the ethnic strife.

The status report added that out of 1,915 reported cases of lost passbooks, 873 passbooks have been prepared and issued.

Further, it added that the High Court Bar Association, Manipur has given comments that "no lawyer is denied access to court proceedings".

In September, it was claimed before the apex court that lawyers from a particular community were unable to attend court proceedings in the northeastern state.

The Supreme Court had asked the President of Manipur High Court Bar Association to provide a compilation of sample orders indicating that lawyers from all communities have appeared before the High Court.

It had said that it only asked for tabular information to satisfy the "conscience of the court" to ensure that no community is excluded from access to justice.

Also, it had ordered Manipur's Advocate General to make sure that video conferencing facilities are operationalised in all 16 court complexes of the state within a period of one week.

