Rs 792 crore scam: ED to auction seized aircraft in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad zonal office, has announced the auction of a seized aircraft, a Hawker 800A (registration no. N935H), linked to a massive Rs 792 crore invoice discounting scam perpetrated by Amardeep Kumar and his company, Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd (Falcon Group), the agency said on Tuesday.

The seized aircraft is currently parked at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad and is available for inspection till December 7, 2025.

According to the ED, “The auction through MSTC is scheduled to happen on December 9, 2025 (link for participating in the auction is “MSTC/HYD/Directorate of Enforcement/3/Hyderabad/25-26/45608”).”

“The proceeds from the sale of the aircraft shall be eventually used for the purpose of restitution to the victims of the scam,” the ED said in a press note.

The aircraft was seized by ED from Rajeev Gandhi International Airport during a search operation on March 7, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case against Amardeep Kumar, Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd and others.

“ED started an investigation based on FIR Nos. 10/2025, 11/2025 and 12/2025, all dated 11.02.2025, registered by the Economic Offence Wing, Cyberabad, against Falcon Group (Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd), its CMD Amardeep Kumar and others for defrauding investors in a bogus invoice discounting scheme,” it said.

ED investigation revealed that Amardeep Kumar launched an invoice discounting scheme under the name and style of ‘Falcon Invoice Discounting’ and duped gullible investors of Rs 792 crore of their hard-earned money.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Amardeep Kumar fled the country in the same aircraft prior to the registration of FIRs and is presently absconding abroad.

During the investigation, ED has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 18.63 crore in the case and also arrested three accused persons, namely Sandeep Kumar, brother of Amardeep Kumar; Sharad Chandra Toshniwal, Chartered Accountant and Aryan Singh Chhabra, COO of Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd.

Prosecution Complaint was also filed by the ED before the Special PMLA Court, Rangareddy, on September 29, 2025

ED investigation revealed that the impugned aircraft was purchased by Amardeep Kumar in 2024 for a consideration of USD 1.6 million.

“Subsequent to the seizure of the aircraft, ED filed an Original Application before the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA and the same was confirmed vide order dated August 18, 2025,” it said.

Thereafter, the ED moved an application before the Adjudicating Authority under Rule 4(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering (Taking possession of attached or frozen properties confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2013, to allow the ED to sell the seized aircraft.

The said Rule provides for the sale of a confirmed attached property if it is subject to speedy and natural decay or if its maintenance costs are likely to exceed its value.

“The Adjudicating Authority, PMLA vide order dated November 20, 2025, was pleased to allow ED, Hyderabad Zonal Office to auction the seized aircraft,” it said.

Further investigation in the case is under progress.

