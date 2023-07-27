Rs 80 lakh cash seized from govt engineer in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, July 27 The Bihar Vigilance unit conducted raids on the house and office of a Road Construction Department engineer in Bhagalpur district on Wednesday and seized cash amounting to Rs 80 lakh and some jewellery.

A 10-members team, headed by a DSP rank officer, raided Executive Engineer Srikant Sharma's residence in Hanumannagar in Bhagalpur and office and made the seizure.

DSP, Vigilance, Sanjay Jaiswal said: "We have recovered cash and jewellery and a property paper of Dehradun. The matter is under investigation."

An FIR for owning disproportionate assets was lodged in Patna vigilance police station against Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor