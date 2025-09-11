Rs 803 crore Central funds to boost Delhi road infra: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 11 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday promised upgradation of road infrastructure in the city, thanking the Central Government for approving Rs 803 crore for the purpose.

The Chief Minister said the financial support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet will improve road connectivity and boost overall development of the Capital.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "On behalf of the entire populace of the capital, heartfelt gratitude from the depths of our hearts to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the Union Minister for Road Transport @nitin gadkariji for approving the historic amount of 803 crore rupees by the Central Government for the development of roads in Delhi."

This decision will not only strengthen Delhi's road connectivity but also impart new momentum and direction to the overall development of the capital, she said.

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Delhi is today touching new heights of progress due to the visionary approach and collaborative perspective of the double-engine government. This step will prove instrumental in advancing Delhi as a prosperous, convenient, and modern capital," CM Gupta wrote on X.

Earlier, the Chief Minister convened a review meeting on the development works and proposals related to the Chandni Chowk Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and the appointment of a Cabinet Minister as the Minister-in-Charge of the constituency.

The Minister-in-Charge will interact regularly with public representatives, monitor the progress of development works, and ensure prompt resolution of public grievances. It was also decided that constituency-wise responsibilities will be assigned to accelerate development work and address local issues effectively.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, MLAs and councillors from the parliamentary constituency, along with senior officials of all concerned departments.

During the meeting, elected representatives raised issues from their respective areas, including tree pruning, redevelopment of parks, road and sewer repair, and the installation and repair of streetlights.

The Chief Minister issued clear instructions to officials that all development projects must be commenced immediately and completed within a fixed timeframe.

She underscored the need for close coordination among MPs, MLAs and councillors to ensure the effective implementation of works.

CM Gupta further emphasised that priorities must be set in accordance with the immediate needs of citizens and the larger public interest.

