RS adjourned for 3rd time today

New Delhi, Dec 14 IANS) The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for a third time after it met over the presence of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien despite his suspension for the remainder of the session.

As soon as the House met for the third time at 2 p.m. opposition members kept on raising slogans.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar then said: “Proceedings of the House are severely handicapped by presence of a member, who in pursuance to the resolution of the House was suspended.”

Referring to the presence of O’Brien in the Upper House, Dhankhar said: “His continued presence is a severe disregard of the rules and disregard of the resolution of the House. It is unfortunate that defiance continues constituting a serious breach. This is a separate breach, it is aggravated conduct, we are comprising public interest, we are not doing our duties and we are working against public interest.

"The House is adjourned to meet at 2.30 p.m."

He went on to say that "I hope Derek O’Brien will reflect and others will council him. I am sure, the member will reflect abide by the rules, go by the resolutions of the House and withdraw from the House".

