RS adjourned for the day amid govt-Oppn face-off over Jagdeep Dhankhar, Soros issues

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following a ruckus by the opposition parties over a no-confidence motion against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

As the session began for the day, the opposition MPs raised slogans and disrupted the proceedings, demanding a discussion on the motion.

Amid the din, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju attacked the Congress over the impeachment notice, calling the allegations against the Chair "baseless".

He said the treasury benches will defend any move to attack the honour and dignity of the Chair.

The Minister raised the issue of the alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros and Congress which allegedly poses a threat to national security. "You stand with forces who are against the country. Notice has been given against the Chairman. It is difficult to find such a Chairman. He has always talked of the welfare of the poor, protected Constitution. We will not allow the drama of notice to succeed. What is the relationship between Soros and Congress? This should be revealed...Congress should apologise to the nation," he said.

This triggered vociferous protests from the Opposition which accused the government of stalling proceedings to divert attention.

Chairman Dhankhar tried to proceed with the scheduled agenda, but the opposition raised the noise prompting him to adjourn the House till noon.

Soon after the Hosue assembled again, the ruckus continued, and the House was finally adjourned for the day.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda said, "Our members (MPs) have been raising the issue of the connection between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. This is a question about the sovereignty of the country….Bringing a no-confidence motion against the Chair is a design to deviate the attention of the nation from the issue of the sovereignty of the country…It should be condemned by one and all. They have never respected the Chair..."

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

The opposition alleged that the Chairman has been conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in a highly partisan manner, leaving them no choice but to take this unprecedented step.

