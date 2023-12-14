RS adjourned for the day amid uproar over suspension of Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition members over the suspension of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Derek O'Brien.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over Wednesday’s massive security breach in Parliament and were protesting over it.

When the Upper House reassembled at 4 p.m. after four adjournments, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked suspended member O'Brien to leave the House in compliance with the order passed earlier.

According to Dhankhar, O'Brien staying put in the House was a serious violation and a wilful defiance of the order.

Following the remarks by the Chairman, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a resolution under Rule 192 to refer the issue to the Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha then passed a motion against the suspended MP, referring O'Brien’s conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination and investigation with a report to be submitted within three months.

It was immediately taken up by the Chairman and passed by a voice vote. "The motion is adopted. The matter stands referred to the Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha for examination, investigation and report within a period of three months," Dhankhar said.

He again urged O'Brien to leave the House, but the latter did not oblige. However, O'Brien staged a silent protest in the Parliament over his suspension for the remainder of the Winter Session.

