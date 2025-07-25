RS adjourned till Monday amid continued Oppn protest, legislative gridlock

New Delhi, July 25 The Rajya Sabha witnessed its fifth consecutive day of legislative impasse following persistent disruptions during the post-noon session, capping a day of high political tension and procedural deadlock.

The Chair adjourned proceedings till Monday as Opposition parties sustained vociferous protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

With the state heading into crucial Assembly elections later this year, the Opposition has raised sharp concerns over alleged discrepancies and procedural opacity surrounding the revision process, demanding a full-fledged debate under Rule 267.

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair and Union ministers for order and constructive dialogue, the House remains mired in disruption, reflecting escalating tensions over electoral integrity and institutional accountability.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh had earlier adjourned the House till noon after rejecting nearly 28 Opposition notices under Rule 267, which sought suspension of regular business to discuss issues ranging from the SIR in Bihar to constitutional concerns in Manipur and the impact of India-UK trade negotiations on the Indian economy.

When the House reconvened at noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari resumed proceedings with Question Hour, calling BJP MP K. Lakshman (Uttar Pradesh) to seek a government response on a specific campaign initiative. However, the session quickly descended into chaos as Opposition members raised slogans, drowning out Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s attempts to speak.

Chouhan repeatedly appealed for order, stressing the importance of legislative business, but the disruptions continued unabated.

Anticipating further breakdown, the Chair adjourned the House till Monday.

Earlier in the day, Zero Hour saw similar scenes. Despite Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s efforts to facilitate urgent interventions, members, including Ajit Bhual, Rajiv Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Trichi Siva, Santosh Kumar P., and Ramji Lal Suman, were denied floor time, prompting loud protests.

The Chair invoked Rule 235, which prohibits placard displays and interruptions, before adjourning the House.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), made his parliamentary debut, taking oath in Tamil as a Rajya Sabha Member.

Backed by the DMK-led alliance, Haasan was elected unopposed and pledged to uphold constitutional values. He was joined by fellow DMK members Rajathi, S.R. Sivalingam, and P. Wilson.

Routine business continued in parallel. Commerce Minister Jitendra Prasad tabled the grant demands and a report on India’s trade cooperation with Gulf nations.

Members Ram Nath Thakur, Bhagirath Choudhary, Kiran Choudhary, and Shaktisinh Gohil laid committee reports.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan outlined the legislative agenda for the coming week, including the Goa Bill 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, and two key sports-related legislations: the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping Bill 2025.

The sports governance bill, in particular, proposes the creation of a Sports Regulatory Board and mandates ethical standards, athlete representation, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

With the Opposition determined to press its demands and the government firm on procedural adherence, the Rajya Sabha faces a deepening impasse over electoral integrity, environmental accountability, and institutional transparency.

