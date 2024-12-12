RS Chairman under siege, Oppn’s blackmail politics exposed: TN BJP leader

Chennai, Dec 12 Tamil Nadu BJP has accused the INDIA bloc of engaging in a “shameful political drama” by bringing a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and also termed it as 'blackmail politics'.

Party spokesperson and senior leader A.N.S. Prasad described the move as a desperate attempt to malign the BJP government.

He said this was the first instance in the 72-year history of the Rajya Sabha where such a motion was introduced, calling it a blatant example of “blackmail politics”.

The BJP leader alleged that the opposition’s actions were aimed at intimidating and undermining the authority of the Chairman, thereby posing a threat to India’s democratic values.

He stated that the Congress-led opposition’s no-confidence motion against the RS Chair was born out of frustration and an inability to counter the numerous people-centric initiatives undertaken by the BJP, which have received massive support nationwide.

“Despite knowing they lack the numbers, the opposition resorts to disruptive tactics in Parliament to undermine the government’s authority, which is highly deplorable,” Prasad said.

Prasad criticised the demand for the removal of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, describing it as an example of “low-level politics” driven by Rahul Gandhi’s divisive ideology.

He accused the opposition of tarnishing India’s global image and creating false narratives about the country’s democracy.

“This no-confidence motion is nothing but a diversionary tactic to shift focus from real issues and mislead Indians. Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance will fail in their attempts, as the public can see through their disruptive antics,” Prasad added.

Explaining the constitutional framework, Prasad referred to Article 89 of the Indian Constitution, which establishes the office of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who also serves as the Vice President of India.

He highlighted the Chairman’s critical role in maintaining order and decorum in the House, interpreting rules, and ensuring that parliamentary business is conducted smoothly and efficiently. “The Chairman’s impartiality and independence are vital for the functioning of the Parliament. Attempts to undermine this constitutional position are not only unconstitutional but also against the principles of parliamentary democracy,” Prasad said.

He accused the opposition parties of using the no-confidence motion as a tool to blackmail the government and extract concessions. He said that the motion is a serious constitutional instrument meant for exceptional circumstances, not for routine political gains.

“The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is not a political appointee but a constitutional functionary responsible for upholding the Constitution and the rules of the House. The opposition’s actions to intimidate or blackmail the Chairman are unacceptable,” he stated.

Prasad further cited the 1959 Supreme Court case of Pandit M.S.M. Sharma vs. Shri Sri Krishna Sinha, where the Court upheld the Chairman’s authority to decide the admissibility of a no-confidence motion. He underscored that the Chairman’s decision on such matters is final and binding.

“The opposition must respect the independence and impartiality of the Chairman. Their misuse of the no-confidence motion for political gain is condemnable. The Chairman’s decision on the motion’s admissibility is final and binding and must be respected by all parties,” Prasad concluded.

