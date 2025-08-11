RS clears two key bills amid Oppn boycott, paving way for tribal representation in Goa Assembly, maritime reform

New Delhi, Aug 11 In a session marked by friction and procedural urgency, the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed two significant legislations - the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, 2025, and the Coastal Shipping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - through voice vote, in the absence of Opposition members.

The House reconvened at 2 PM with Surendra Singh Nagar presiding. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was briefly allowed to speak, during which he claimed that 250 Members of Parliament had taken out a rally to protest against alleged “vote theft.”

The treasury benches strongly objected, leading to a brief uproar.

Kharge later clarified that 250 MPs had been detained and taken to police stations. However, Nagar interrupted and urged him to speak on the scheduled legislative business.

Leader of the House J.P. Nadda followed, stating that no point of order could override the ongoing discussion on the Bills. He criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings and reiterated the government’s readiness to respond to any issue during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Goa ST Representation Bill, which seeks to rectify a long-standing electoral imbalance.

The Bill was presented for enabling reservation of seats by article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

He said, the Bill has been moved as despite Scheduled Tribes constituting over 10 per cent of Goa’s population - rising from just 566 in 2001 to more than 1.5 lakh in 2011- no Assembly seats had been reserved for them, the minister said.

The Bill empowers the Election Commission to redraw constituency boundaries and reserve four seats for STs in the 40-member Goa Assembly, he said.

Supporting the legislation, BJP MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade from Goa said, “This Bill ensures proper representation and social justice for tribal communities, in keeping with the democratic spirit of our Constitution.”

YSRCP’s Subhash Chandra Bose Pilli and BJD’s Niranjan Bishi also spoke in favour, with Bishi confirming that four seats would now be reserved for STs.

Separately, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal moved the The Merchant Shipping Bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India’s obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

