RS member among 27 from Meghalaya in Israel, cross safely into Egypt

Shillong, Oct 8 A group of 27 people from Meghalaya, including the hill state's lone Rajya Sabha member Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, were stranded in Israel's Bethlehem as hostilities broke out in the country following the Hamas attack but all have safely crossed the border into Egypt, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the 27 citizens of the state including Kharlukhi of the ruling National People's Party, as well as his wife and daughter, who had gone to Jerusalem on a pilgrimage, were struck in the war-torn region.

"I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure their safe return to home,” Sangma told the media and added that the state government would leave no stone unturned in its effort to secure their safe passage back home.

The Chief Minister in his post on X said: "As per the latest information and through the efforts of MEA and our Indian mission, our 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stuck in the war conflict zone of Israel and Palestine have safely crossed the border into Egypt."

