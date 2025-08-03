RS MP Gulam Ali Khatana slams Pak, lauds security forces for counter-terror ops in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 3 Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday praised the Indian security forces for their relentless anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, there is “zero tolerance” for terrorism.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, Khatana said: “Our army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces are working with utmost professionalism in the toughest terrain. It is a difficult task, but our forces are doing a commendable job.”

Referring to Pakistan’s role in fuelling terrorism, the BJP Spokesperson drew a sharp contrast between the two nations. “We have no issues with the people of Pakistan. But the Pakistani generals have, over the last 35-40 years, turned the region into a graveyard. Because of them, children have become orphans, and women have become widows,” he said.

He added that while Pakistan exports terror, India, under PM Modi, is emerging as a global development hub. “Blood and water cannot flow together. Everyone remembers what they did in Pahalgam,” Khatana remarked, referring to the pause in the Indus Waters Treaty.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks over the Bihar SIR (Special Investigation Report) controversy, Khatana maintained that inclusive development is at the heart of PM Modi’s vision.

“You cannot exclude a large community—be it minorities, Dalits, or backward classes— from development. They want to contribute to India's growth through initiatives like Start-Up and Stand-Up India,” he said.

On the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, resuming tomorrow, Khatana accused the opposition of deliberately stalling proceedings.

“They don’t want the Parliament to function. They just want disruption,” he stated.

Khatana reiterated that the BJP remains focused on development, national security, and inclusive growth.

The Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 21.

The Monsoon Session is set to continue till August 12.

