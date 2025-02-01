RS MP Satnam Singh Sandhu hails Union Budget for 2025-26 as ‘people’s budget’

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Feb 1 Rajya Sabha MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as 'people’s budget’ and described it as an important milestone in the country's journey towards all-round development, fulfilling the dream of every citizen.

“This budget not only addresses the current needs of the country but also helps in preparing for the future with initiatives for startups, including the Deep Tech Fund, Geospatial Mission, and Nuclear Energy Mission. Several sectors were opened up for the youth, and the common citizen will drive the mission of Viksit Bharat. This budget is a force multiplier which would increase the savings, investment, consumption, and growth,” the Parliamentarian said.

Welcoming the allocation of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the education sector, marking a 6.65 per cent increase compared to last year, Sandhu said, “This would enhance the quality of schooling, support research and innovation, and increase access to higher learning opportunities for all. This is a significant step toward achieving a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education by 2035,” he said.

He also lauded the government's plan to establish Atal Tinkering Labs in 50,000 government schools over the next five years, which, he said, will nurture creativity and problem-solving skills in students. He said these labs would strengthen India’s ambition to lead in science and technology.

"Additionally, the BharatNet scheme will ensure broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres in rural areas, improving access to online learning and telemedicine services," Sandhu stated.

He further said, “To bridge the gap between education and industry needs, the Union Budget outlines the creation of five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling; these centres will collaborate with global institutions and industry leaders to prepare students for careers in high-demand sectors. To keep pace with the growing importance of artificial intelligence in education, a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education will be established with a budget of Rs 500 crore.”

Further welcoming the government's plan to add 10,000 medical college seats in the next year, with a long-term target of 75,000 additional seats over the next five years, he said that the engineering colleges, including some IITs, would see significant infrastructure improvements, allowing for the expansion of 6,500 extra seats which will help curb the brain drain by providing quality education within India.

Sandhu commended the Modi government for extending healthcare coverage to gig workers under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

"Gig workers from online platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart will receive identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal, granting them healthcare benefits under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This will help one crore gig workers employed at 10-minute grocery delivery firms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the government's initiative to support startups with a new Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds (FoF), will further strengthen India's startup ecosystem, drive innovation, and contribute to job creation and economic growth.

