RS MP wants UNHRC member states to act against Sri Lanka for war crimes

Chennai, Sep 28 PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss has called for the member states of United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to implement the high commissioners' call for justice against the Sri Lankan government for the mass atrocity crimes against the Tamil population.

The former Union minister was in Geneva on Wednesday at the 54thsession of the UNHRC.

He stressed on the importance of bringing Sri Lanka before the International Criminal Courts,the International Court of Justice and other international mechanisms through the General Assembly.

Anbumani Ramadoss in his speech said, “Tens of thousands have died and many continue to be oppressed. We urge member states to implement the High Commissioners' call for justice for the first mass atrocity crimes of the 21stcentury, committed by the Sri Lankan government against the Tamil population.”

He said that the evidence compiled by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner (OHCHR) Sri Lanka Accountability Project (SLAP) should be used and pursued in bringing justice for the Tamils massacred during the civil war in the island nation.

The PMK leader also called upon the UNHCR member states to prevent the demographic changes in areas of historic Tamil inhabitation through Sinhalisation as also destruction of Hindu temples.

It may be noted that PMK is a political party of the powerful Vanniyar community which has immense clout in several pockets of Tamil Nadu and had a vote share of 3.69 per cent in the 2021 Assembly elections.

