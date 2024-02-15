RS Polls: We'll get ‘conscience votes’ from JD(S) & BJP, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 15 The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, said on Thursday said that the Congress will get ‘conscience votes’ from the JD(S) and BJP for its candidates in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha here, the senior Congress leader said, “We too have friends across parties. Our candidates will get conscience votes in the Rajya Sabha elections.”

The Deputy CM was responding to queries if there will be cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, with JD(S) candidate Kuppendra Reddy, who has friends cutting across party lines, entering the fray.

“JD(S) has joined hands with the BJP. We too have friends across parties and we will get conscience votes from them. The BJP and JD(S) are known for indulging in horse-trading. The JD(S) thinks the BJP will support them. But wait and watch till February 27, and you will see how many votes they get from the BJP,” Shivakumar said.

Asked how many 'conscience votes' Congress candidates might get from other parties, the COngress leader said he would comment on this after the polls.

Asked about the candidates announced for the Rajya Sabha polls, he said, “The people of the state have supported the Congress led by Mallikarjuna Kharge. We are confident that our candidates will raise their voice for the state in the Upper House.”

On fielding Ajay Maken from Karnataka, Shivakumar said, “Ask the JD(S) and BJP who had fielded outsiders in the past. Ajay Maken’s family has sacrificed a lot for the unity, peace and integrity of the country. He has worked to build the party from his student days and we are happy to field him from here.”

AICC Treasurer Maken filed his nomination in Bengaluru on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and state minister K.H. Muniyappa.

