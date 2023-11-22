Rs10 L DGCA fine on Air India for ignoring passenger-centric norms

New Delhi, Nov 22 Highlighting its unwavering dedication to safeguarding passenger interests, the aviation watchdog, the DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for non-compliance with passenger-centric regulations.

The DGCA said that it carried out inspections at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore Airports of Scheduled Domestic Operators in the months of May and September to ascertain the discharge of their obligations related to facilities/compensation provided to the passengers as per provisions laid down in regulations.

"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to Air India on November 3 seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations,” said a senior DGCA official.

“Based on the reply submitted by Air India, it was found that it has not complied with the provisions of the CAR, inter-alia, not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations laid down in the CAR and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats,” said the official.

“Accordingly, the DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs.10 lakh on Air India for non- compliance of regulations,” the official added.

