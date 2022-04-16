RSS activist hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

An RSS worker in Kerala’s Palakkad was hacked to death on Saturday, April 16. RSS worker Sreenivas’s murder comes a day after SDPI worker Subair was hacked to death in Palakkad. Sreenivasan, a former Physical Education instructor of the RSS, was murdered by a group of assailants who arrived on three bikes. They hacked him to death inside his shop. Even though he was taken to hospital , he died on the way.

BJP state leader Krishnakumar alleged that the SDPI was behind the attack. He said that the murder of SDPI activist Subair was not confirmed as a political murder by the police, and yet, the SDPI was making violent calls. He alleged that this had resulted in the murder. Meanwhile, MLA Shafi Parambil said that these two groups are not responsible for trying to destroy the peace in Palakkad. He alleged that there was a concentrated effort to incite violence in the region. The murder of the RSS worker took place a day after a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker was hacked to death. The victim, Subair, was also the area secretary of the Popular Front.