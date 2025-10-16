RSS ban row: Karnataka Police arrest man for threatening Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 16 The Karnataka Police have arrested the man who threatened Priyank Kharge, the Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, over his proposal to ban the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in public places.

The accused was arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Danappa Naroni, also known as Danesh, a resident of Solapur district in Maharashtra. The arrest was carried out in a joint operation by the Kalaburagi district police and Bengaluru Police. According to officials, after making a threatening and abusive phone call to Minister Kharge, the accused left his native place and was staying in Latur.

The police are bringing him to Bengaluru for further investigation, and he is likely to reach the state capital by tonight.

An FIR was registered at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru following the threat call. Claiming to be affiliated with the RSS, the accused questioned Minister Kharge on whether he had the right to speak about the organisation. He also boasted that while he had 30 to 40 years of experience, the RSS had existed for hundreds of years. Further, he ridiculed Kharge’s father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that he would one day address Rahul Gandhi as Priyanka Gandhi.

Minister Kharge had released a 2.12-minute clip in this regard. Kharge is heard asking him whether he got trained to use abusive language in the RSS meetings.

The Minister said, “If they think threats and abuses will unsettle me, it is only their illusion.”

Responding to Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge’s claim of receiving threat calls over his proposal to ban activities of the RSS in public places, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that Kharge is merely trying to gain publicity.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Vijayendra, when asked about the threat calls to Priyank Kharge, had said that such statements are being made only to attract attention.

“It is foolish to claim that the RSS can be banned today. I want to respectfully ask Minister Priyank Kharge -- what are your achievements in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolio that you hold? What reforms have you introduced that you can present to the people?” Vijayendra questioned.

