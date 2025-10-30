RSS begins three-day meeting in presence of chief Mohan Bhagwat in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 30 The three-day brainstorming national executive body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Madhya Pradesh's cultural city Jabalpur on Thursday.

The meeting aimed at preparing the roadmap for its maiden mass outreach campaign across the country, began in the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and more than 400 RSS workers from the across the country.

RSS National Spokesman Sunil Ambekar said that the meeting began with lighting a lamp by the RSS Chief Bhagwat, followed by the prayer 'Namste Sada Vatsale Matribhumi'.

The three-day marathon meeting, which will be concluded on November 1, is the part of its (RSS) centenary year.

During the meeting, the RSS will hold discussion for a mass outreach campaign across to be undertaken by the organisation.

Notably, on October 2, the RSS completed 100 years of its journey, and the organisation has decided to hold programmes in different parts of the country to promote social reforms, harmony, social equity and personal liberty.

The meeting will also discuss other centenary year programmes such as interactions with the eminent citizens from different walks of life, and special programmes for the youth, to be undertaken by the RSS during the period.

According to RSS National Spokesman Ambekar, the Sangh activists will reach out to every family across the country during the 'Grih Sampark Abhiyan' or 'house-to-house mass contact' campaign which will continue for 25-40 days.

During the campaign, the Sangh activists will meet people and educate them on the social works being undertaken by the RSS.

The people will also be made aware of the 'Panch Parivartan' initiative, undertaken by the RSS to bring social reforms, promote social harmony, social equity and personal liberty, in its centenary year, during the mass contact campaign.

