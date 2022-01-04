RSS, BJP have nothing to do with Ramanagara incident, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have nothing to do with the Ramanagara incident.

"Unveiling of Dr B R Ambedkar and Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda's statues was a pre-scheduled programme. Many meetings have been held about it. The media is witness as to who triggered the argument. The RSS and BJP have nothing to do with this incident. It is a very unfortunate incident. The concerned people should introspect about it," he said while reacting to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar's comments on the Ramanagara incident.

Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into an altercation on stage over some development work in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

The fight started when Suresh objected to Narayan's speech. As the Congress MP charged towards Narayan, security and police personnel intervened. Suresh was joined by Congress' Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi and he went on to snatch the mike to stop the minister from speaking. Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for accusing Tamil Nadu BJP of opposing the "padyatra" to be launched by Karnataka Congress, the Chief Minister said that the padayatra planned by Congress leaders is a "politically motivated" programme.

"The padayatra launched by Congress leaders from January 9 is a politically motivated programme. Siddaramaiah has accused that Tamil Nadu BJP leaders are being incited against it. Will the Congress leaders of Tamil Nadu support it?" Bommai asked.

"We need to work unitedly for the cause of Karnataka's language, land and water. DPR has been prepared for the Mekedatu project. It is before the Central Water Commission. The state government has taken the project seriously. Efforts are on to realise it," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

