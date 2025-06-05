RSS chief bats for self-reliance in terms of security, seeks lasting unity post Pahalgam attack

Nagpur, June 5 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday made a strong pitch for country to be self-reliant in terms of security, especially against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. He said new technologies should be developed and research should be undertaken.

In his speech at the valedictory function of Karyakarta Vikas Varg, he said: "In the Pahalgam attack, citizens were brutally killed by terrorists after entering our country. It was quite obvious that there was pain and anger against the killing of innocent citizens. There was a strong desire that culprits should be punished. Some action was taken in return. The bravery and abilities of our army shined again. The perseverance of the government administration was also seen. Mutual intelligence appeared even in the political class. The society also gave the message of its unity. This should be lasting. ”

He further said, “The real strength of a country is the strength of its society, the society should remain alert and united.It is essential to live in harmony and good thoughtfulness with one another."

He said that there should not be fighting among various elements of society, adding that harmony needs to be maintained.

“We are one as a country, we are one as a society, the flow of the same eternal culture has been determining our conduct,” he said.

The RSS chief said that so long as the ghost of the two-nation theory exists, the threat of terrorism will remain.

“Pakistan was separated in a bid to live peacefully. Pakistan knew that they are not in a position to win one to one war so they explored proxy war, used terror activities and applied the policy of thousand cuts to fight with the support of terrorism.However, now the forms of war have changed. Drones were dropped,” he added.

He argued: “We have to remain alert as long as there are countries that spread terror. “We have no enemies, we are followers of truth and non violence.”

Earlier, RSS chief after the Pahalgam terror attack said: “Time has come to show that Bharat is powerful. He condemned attacks by the Pakistani army on religious sites and civilian areas along the border, expressing heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. He stressed the need for internal strength, saying, “We have no option but to be powerful, as we have been witnessing the wickedness of the evil forces on all our borders.”

