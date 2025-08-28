RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance

New Delhi, Aug 28 In a pointed address on Thursday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat identified religious conversions and illegal migration as primary factors contributing to India's demographic imbalances.

Speaking at an event in the national capital, New Delhi, RSS chief Bhagwat emphasised the need for collective societal action alongside government efforts to address these issues, while advocating for employment opportunities to be prioritised for Indian citizens, including Muslims.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates on population dynamics and border security in India, where concerns over shifting demographics have fuelled political and social discussions.

The RSS, a prominent Hindu nationalist organisation founded in 1925, has long championed cultural unity and national integrity, often linking these to demographic stability.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance," RSS chief Bhagwat stated, underscoring how these phenomena disrupt societal harmony.

He elaborated that unchecked conversions, particularly through inducements or coercion, erode cultural roots, while illegal inflows strain resources and alter community compositions in border regions like Assam, West Bengal, and parts of the Northeast.

Acknowledging the government's initiatives, RSS chief Bhagwat noted, "The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part."

He praised measures such as enhanced border fencing, stricter visa policies, and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in certain states, but stressed that these alone are insufficient.

"Society must remain vigilant and proactive," he urged, calling for community-level awareness campaigns and reporting mechanisms to identify and prevent illegal settlements.

On the economic front, Bhagwat advocated a nationalist approach to employment. "We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

This inclusive phrasing highlights the RSS's effort to frame the issue as one of citizenship rather than religion, potentially aiming to counter criticisms of communal bias.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor