RSS chief making huge contribution to nation building, says Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati, Dec 26 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying he is making a huge contribution to the national progress.

Sharing dais with Mohan Bhagwat at the inaugural session of ‘Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan 2025’, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the RSS chief for his “contributions to nation building”.

“I want to acknowledge the services of Mohan Bhagwat. Over several decades, he has worked across regions, making this organisation strong through his experience and dedication while remaining above political or constitutional positions,” said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief.

“Since 2009, he has overseen steady expansion of the RSS while preserving its discipline, cadre-based structure and nation-wide presence. Under his leadership, the RSS continues to strengthen voluntarism and extend grassroots service across the country,” he said.

CM Naidu also noted that Bhagwat promoted public engagement and outreach by opening spaces for dialogue and understanding. “Though his speeches and interactions, he consistently speaks for social harmony, national identity and cultural cohesion. He is making a huge, valuable contribution to national progress and preserving our traditional values through discipline and continuity of services,” he said.

The Chief Minister termed the event a platform where ‘we speak with pride about our nation and about Bhartiyata, our civilisation ethos’.

Chandrababu Naidu also supported the RSS chief’s call for every Indian family to have at least three children, saying this was important to ensure that India continues to have the demographic dividend.

He believes that if India focuses on population, it will dominate the world for centuries beyond 2047.

He also stated that if India manages its population, 20-25 crore Indians will migrate all over the world and play a crucial role in public and political governance.

CM Naidu, whose TDP is a partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, also stated that India has a stable government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “People like Mohan Bhagwat Ji are preparing the ground with values and ethics,” he said.

He also claimed that India alone has family values. He noted that family provides financial, health and personal security.

Exuding confidence that India will become the number one economy in the world by 2047, he stated that for this, Mohan Bhagwat is ‘going on promoting, preparing without expecting any position’. “All of us have to sync with his ideology, and then it is possible,” he added.

He said his request to people like Mohan Bhagwat is to think about what type of society India should have in future. “The gap between haves and have-nots has to be reduced. Every citizen should live with respect and dignity, and also have a better living standard. Then only can we say India is great,” he said.

He noted that Bharatiya Vigyana Sammelan is playing a vital role in taking Indian knowledge forward as a national movement. Six such seminars have been held in different parts of the country, and Tirupati is hosting the seventh seminar.

Stating that India’s knowledge is not new, he said as early as 4,500 years ago, India had demonstrated to the world the principles of urban planning and engineering.

CM Naidu said that India had been a superpower in the knowledge economy, and at one time it accounted for 40 per cent of the world's DGP. That was the golden era. Though there was a period of decline because of colonial rule and also because of economic policies, he said.

The CN pointed out that India started economic reforms in 1991, and the mid-1990s had a first-mover advantage in information technology.

Recalling the push he had given to the IT sector 25 years ago as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu said that today Telangana has the highest per capita income and Hyderabad is the most livable city.

CM Naidu said he was now focusing on quantum computing. “Within six months first quantum computer will be operated from Amaravati, and within two years, quantum computers will be manufactured here and supplied to the world,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, NSA Board member G. Satheesh Reddy, Vijnana Bharati President Sekhar C. Mande and others also addressed the event.

