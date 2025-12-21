RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls bid to rebuild Babri Masjid in West Bengal a 'political conspiracy'

New Delhi, Dec 21 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday, criticised the move to lay a foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-like structure in West Bengal, calling it a "political conspiracy" aimed at reviving a settled dispute for electoral gains.

His remarks assume significance as they come nearly months ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled in 2026.

Addressing a programme at the Science City auditorium in Kolkata, RSS Chief Bhagwat said the Ayodhya dispute had been resolved through a long legal process and a Supreme Court order, following which the Ram Temple was constructed.

"The matter is closed. Now, trying to rebuild the Babri Masjid and restart the dispute is a political strategy being carried out for vested interests. This is being done for votes; it is neither for Hindus nor for Muslims," he said, without naming the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The RSS Chief was reacting to the controversial move by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-like mosque in Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

RSS Chief Bhagwat termed the act a deliberate provocation and warned that such attempts to reopen old wounds could damage social harmony.

"This should not happen," he asserted.

Clarifying the RSS's position on the matter, RSS Chief Bhagwat stressed that the organisation is not against Muslims and that its primary objective is Hindu unity, not political mobilisation.

He cautioned against viewing the Sangh through the prism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a "huge mistake".

"The RSS has no political agenda. Comparing it to political entities only leads to misunderstandings," he said.

RSS Chief Bhagwat also underlined that governments should not use public funds to build religious structures.

Citing the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and the Ram Mandir, he said both were built through public contributions, not government money.

Touching upon broader issues in West Bengal, RSS Chief Bhagwat expressed concern over rising Islamic extremism, incidents of violence against Hindus, and illegal infiltration, as well as the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

He appealed to the Hindus in India and abroad to support their "persecuted brethren".

