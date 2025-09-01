RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur today

Jaipur, Sep 1 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Jodhpur on Monday afternoon.

During his visit, he will preside over internal meetings with Sangh officials of various levels and participate as the keynote speaker in the All India Coordination Meeting scheduled in the city from September 5 to 7. In view of Dr Bhagwat’s visit, the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate has intensified security arrangements.

Additional police deployment has been made across sensitive areas, with strict instructions issued to maintain law and order. As part of these measures, drone flights and other aerial activities have been banned within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate from 5 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash issued the order on Sunday, citing security concerns linked to the RSS chief’s arrival.

The order clearly states that operating drones, remote-controlled aircraft, or any other flying devices without prior approval from the competent authority will not be permitted. Those wishing to use drones for commercial or private purposes must obtain advance permission from the Commissionerate.

Violations will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code, 2023. The restriction has been imposed to prevent any security breach during the stay of the RSS chief and the upcoming national-level meeting.

The All India Coordination Meeting is considered one of the most important events in the RSS calendar. It brings together key functionaries from different affiliates of the Sangh Parivar to review organisational work and discuss strategies for the future.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat’s keynote address is expected to set the tone for the discussions and provide guidance to the cadre.

With security tightened and surveillance measures in place, the Jodhpur Police are ensuring that the high-profile event and the RSS chief’s visit pass off smoothly, officials said.

