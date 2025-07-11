RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Political Leaders Should Step Aside at 75; Opposition Points Fingers at PM Modi

The opposition parties on Friday took the shoulder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition fingers pointed towards the Indian Prime Minister after Bhagwat, in his speech, suggested that political leaders should step aside by the age of 75.

Shiv Sena, UBT leader, and MP Sanjay Raut said that RSS is sending a message to PM Modi to retire at the age of 75, as he will turn 75 in September of this year. “The rule of retirement after the age of 75 has been made by Modi and the RSS itself. I think the RSS is repeatedly advising Modi that you have to retire now and hand over the country to safe hands,” said Raut on Thursday.

“PM Modi forced leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Jaswant Singh to retire after they turned 75. Let’s see if he applies the same rule to himself now,” he said.

बेचारे अवार्ड-जीवी प्रधानमंत्री! कैसी घर वापसी है ये- लौटते ही सरसंघचालक के द्वारा याद दिला दिया गया कि 17 सितंबर 2025 को वे 75 साल के हो जाएंगे।



लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री सरसंघचालक से भी कह सकते हैं कि -वे भी तो 11 सितंबर 2025 को 75 के हो जाएंगे!



एक तीर, दो निशाने! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 11, 2025

Taking to social media, Congress spokesperson and leader Jairam Ramesh also hinted at PM Modi by saying, "Poor award-winning Prime Minister!" and saying, " What a homecoming—reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. But the Prime Minister could also tell the RSS chief that he too will turn 75 on September 11, 2025!"

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) said on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's '75-year retirement' remark:



"Yesterday, Mohan Bhagwat ji shared a good news. He said that one should retired after turning 75. Why is this a good news? Mohan Bhagwat is turning 75 on…"

Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, said that PM Modi and RSS Chief Bhagwat should "pick up their bags" and leave the office. "Now both of you pick up the bag and go guide each other," said Khera, as quoted by The Times of India in its report.

"There were discussions regarding differences between the RSS and BJP. Now, it is evident from his remark. I would not like to comment for whom this comment was made but everyone is aware who is turning 75 in September. I would like to that it an issue between two families and we shouldn't try to mediate. I hope they decide among themselves whether the Margdarshak Mandali should be there or not and whether, after 11 years, PM Modi is rolling it back or rolling out," said Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

BREAKING NEWS



RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that people should retire & make way for others after turning 75



Fun Fact - Both Modi & Bhagwan are turning 75 in 2 months



Hints of Modi's retirement?

Attacks from the opposition raised after RSS chief Bhagwat in Nagpur during the launch of an English book on the life of Pingle, quoted the statement of a senior Sangh leader, the late Moropant Pingle, who had said that when a person turns 75, he should step aside and give others a chance.

“This was his lesson. Moropant Pingle taught the RSS to work without any propaganda and to retire after seventy-five years,” Bhagwat had said.