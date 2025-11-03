RSS foot march row: District authorities grant permission in Karnataka’s Yadgir

Yadgir (Karnataka), Nov 3 The district administration on Monday granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a foot march in Kembhavi town of Surapura taluk in the Yadgir district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) had raised objections to the RSS foot march. The authorities have, however, granted conditional permission for the procession and imposed ten conditions.

Deputy Commissioner Harshal Boyar issued the permission after reviewing the peace meeting report submitted by officials of the Surapura taluk administration.

The procession will begin from the Kembhavi Municipality premises and will pass through several locations, including Main Bazaar, Hanuman Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Old Bus Stand, Revanasiddheshwara Temple, Hemareddy Mallamma Temple, and Ambigara Chowdaiah Circle.

District authorities have instructed the RSS representatives to ensure that no damage is caused to public or private property, to strictly adhere to the designated route, to refrain from raising slogans that may hurt caste or religious sentiments, and to avoid carrying any deadly weapons during the procession, among other conditions.

It can be recalled that following a letter from Minister Priyank Kharge demanding a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, the Congress-led government framed a law making it mandatory for all private organizations to obtain prior permission from authorities before conducting any activities in public or government-owned premises.

Further, Dalit and progressive organisations had submitted applications to hold processions and foot marches in Chittapur town, which is represented by Minister Priyank Kharge, on the same day that the RSS had organised its centenary foot march.

The High Court had directed the district administration to conduct a peace meeting. As the peace meeting failed to reach a consensus, the High Court has adjourned the matter to November 7 and directed the authorities to hold the meeting in Bengaluru.

Responding to criticism of the RSS by the Karnataka government and alleged attempts to contain it, the BJP stated that the Sangh has the strength to confront "hundreds of Priyank Kharges and Siddaramaiahs. It has faced late Prime Ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi."

Priyank Kharge is Minister for RDPR, IT and BT and son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

