RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale warns against dividing 'Hindus' on caste, ideology

Mathura, Oct 27 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has cautioned people against the efforts to divide the Hindu community on the lines of caste and ideology and also stressed the importance of 'Hindu unity' for the society and public welfare.

"Unity is essential for any community. Today many religious and party people are understanding it from their experience and are also welcoming it... Hindus should remain united. Hindu unity is essential in society and necessary for public welfare. There are efforts to divide Hindus based on caste and ideology, and we must stay alert to this," he added.

Referring to the situation in Bangladesh, RSS leader Hosabale said the Hindus living there should not migrate to India, but also emphasised the need to ensure their protection.

The two-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS held at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, RSS leader Hosabale said, "In the context of Bangladesh, the government of India has assured the protection of all minorities there, including Hindus. Sangh has also stated at that time, the Hindu community should remain there and not migrate. Their land was divided from India in 1947, and in 1971, they became a separate country through Pakistan, in which India also played a role. There is a Shaktipeeth also and that region has made significant contributions to our history as a Hindu nation. We want Hindus to remain there, but their protection must be ensured."

The RSS General Secretary also asserted that there is a need for legal regulation on the OTT platforms.

"All societies must implement these measures. As there is a Film Certification Board for films, something similar is needed for OTT as well. With technology reaching our classrooms, bedrooms, and every space, there is a need for regulation as there is a difference between the two. Such regulation must be implemented with the welfare of society in mind," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Hosabale addressed the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS in Mathura and said that the work of 'Swa' is the work of the fragrance of the soil.

"Mahatma Gandhi had also said Swarajya. 'Swa' means 'Swadheenta', Rashtriya Swatva. Here we have to behave with our own tradition, our own civilisation, its experiences, follow modernity, do not forget 'Swa' even in modernity," the RSS General Secretary said.

He said that this is the 300th year of Punyashloka Ahilyabai Holkar.

"Social awakening, renovation of temples, efficient governance shows that even 300 years ago, the women power was capable of running the government for the people and public work," he said, as per a statement from the Sangh.

