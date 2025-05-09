RSS hails PM Modi's decisive action against Pak-backed terrorists

New Delhi, May 9 Giving a clarion call for social unity and harmony amid tensions with Pakistan, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday hailed the decisive action taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government against terror infrastructure in the aftermath of the gruesome Pahalgam attack.

"We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for decisive action ‘Operation Sindoor’ taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam," said RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

"This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale of the whole country," he said in a statement on social media platform X.

The RSS chief also called upon citizens to remain united and support the Army in these testing times. "All citizens are requested to display their patriotism and be ready to cooperate with the Army and civic administration wherever and however required and strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security."

Supporting 'Operation Sindoor', Bhagwat said, "We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with the government and armed forces in spirit and action."

The RSS also hit out at the Pakistani Army's bid to harm civilian and religious places in India.

"We condemn the attacks being carried out by Pakistani army on religious places and civilian settlement areas on the border of Bharat and express heartfelt condolences to the families of victims in these savage, inhuman attacks," said Bhagwat.

The RSS also appealed to citizens to ensure full compliance with the instructions being given by the government and administration.

"While discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious, and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony," said Bhagwat.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The situation escalated further as Pakistan reportedly launched multiple drone and artillery attacks along the Western Border and engaged in ceasefire violations.

On the intervening of May 8 and May 9, Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western border. The Indian Army said all drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to ceasefire violations.

India has also shot down Pakistan Air Force's F-16 as well as two JF-17 aircraft after Islamabad tried to attack multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab, government sources said.

