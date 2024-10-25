RSS pays tribute to Ratan Tata at All-India Executive Board's meeting in Mathura

New Delhi, Oct 25 The annual two-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) All-India Executive Board began on Friday at the Navdha Auditorium in Mathura district.

The inauguration was led by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who paid floral tribute to Bharat Mata's image, said the RSS in a post on social media X.

At the beginning, tributes were paid to recently departed dignitaries, including revered Raghavacharya Maharaj (Jaipur), renowned industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ratan Tata, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City Ramoji Rao, communist leader Sitaram Yechury, former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Admiral (Retd.) Ramdas, and other prominent figures.

RSS' All-India Co-Public Relations Head Narendra Kumar noted that the meeting will conclude on October 26 at 6:15 P.M. Discussions will centre on the key issues highlighted by the RSS chief during his Vijayadashami address, review the annual plans set during the March 2024 All-India Representatives Assembly, and expand on organisational initiatives.

The meeting will also focus on the organisation's centenary year expansion plans and discuss bringing five key transformations (social harmony, family awareness, environmental conservation, self-reliant lifestyle, and civic duties) into society. All participants are staying within the Gau Gram complex for the event.

A total of 393 members are participating, including regional heads, deputies, secretaries, and other key figures from the RSS. They represent 11 zones across 46 regions, which include J&K, Kerala, and the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura. The discussions will cover regional updates and upcoming plans through March 2025.

