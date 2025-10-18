RSS posters removed in K'taka towns ahead of foot marches; Priyank Kharge defends action

Bengaluru, Oct 18 The civic authorities and police in Karnataka on Saturday removed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) posters, buntings, saffron flags, and Bhagwa Dhwajs in Chittapur town and Chamarajanagar city, citing a lack of mandatory prior permission for public events.

The removals took place ahead of the scheduled 'Path Sanchalan' (foot march) programmes organised by the RSS.

The action follows a recent decision by the Karnataka cabinet making it mandatory for all private organisations to obtain prior government permission to hold events in public spaces across the state. The march in Chittapur falls under the assembly constituency represented by Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, who had previously written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities in public areas.

Civic authorities and police removed banners and saffron flags displayed along the main roads of Chittapur town in the early hours of Saturday. In Chamarajanagar city, where the RSS foot march was scheduled for 3 p.m., saffron flags were also taken down after protests by Dalit organisations.

Reacting to the developments in Bengaluru, Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The RSS flag is not a national flag. One BJP leader even threatened to barge into homes and attack. Are we expected to turn a blind eye to such threats?”

He added, “I will be filing a complaint with the police.

Kharge further said, “We believed RSS activists were well-mannered, but they have exposed themselves through the kind of language they use. Since they did not obtain the required permissions, all their banners and flags were removed.”

Responding to BJP leaders’ remarks that they would continue organising RSS events as before in Karnataka, Kharge stated on Friday that legal action would be taken if rules were not followed.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all organisations to obtain prior permission before holding events in public spaces after Kharge’s letter urging a ban on RSS activities in such areas.

In its cabinet meeting on Thursday, the state government decided that all private organisations must secure permission from government authorities before conducting events in public spaces across Karnataka.

BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, have challenged the order, declaring that RSS events will continue as usual and dared the government to act against them.

BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath also urged party leaders and workers to set the RSS anthem Namaste Sada Vatsale as their mobile ringtone.

