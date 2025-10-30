RSS sets centenary roadmap in Jabalpur as three-day national meet begins

Jabalpur, Oct 30 With the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the horizon, the organisation's top brass has gathered in Jabalpur for a three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak', placing the Panch Parivartan (five-pillar transformation) as the base to observe 'Shatabdi Varsh' (centenary) preparations at the heart of its deliberations.

The meeting, which began on October 30 in Kachnar City, is expected to chart the roadmap for year-long outreach initiatives and reflect on the ideological direction set forth in the Sarsanghchalak's recent Vijaya Dashami address.

The centenary year was formally launched during the Vijaya Dashami celebrations this year, with major events held across the country, including in Nagpur.

The discussions will go on for three days on five key areas, which we know as Panch Parivartan; social harmony, family values, environmental consciousness, civic discipline, and a self-reliant Indian lifestyle.

"It calls for citizens to embrace change in their individual conduct and community engagement to build a strong and self-reliant nation," a source said.

Now, the focus shifts to execution - programmes such as Griha Sampark Abhiyan, Hindu Sammelans, Sadbhav Baithaks, and Pramukh Jan Sangoshthis are on the agenda, alongside a review of recent Vijayadashami celebrations and the prevailing national scenario.

The meeting was inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, who offered floral tributes to Bharat Mata.

The gathering drew 407 delegates from all 11 Kshetras and 46 Prants, including Prant-level Sanghchalaks, Karyawahs, and Pracharaks.

Also present are the six Sah-Sarkaryavahs - Dr Krishna Gopal, Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdatt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, and Atul Limaye - along with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini and specially invited karyakartas. A significant portion of the discussions is expected to centre around the themes outlined in the Sarsanghchalak's annual address - social harmony, family consciousness (Kutumb Prabodhan), environmental responsibility, and civic duty.

These themes are likely to shape the Sangh's activities in the coming year, especially as it prepares to mark a hundred years of its founding.

The opening session also paid homage to several notable personalities who passed away recently, including former Chief of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Pramila Tai Medhe, senior Pracharak Madhu Bhai Kulkarni, former Chief Ministers Vijay Rupani (Gujarat) and Shibu Soren (Jharkhand), senior Delhi leader Vijay Malhotra, eminent scientist Kasturirangan, former Governor L. Ganesan, lyricist Piyush Pandey, film actors Satish Shah and Pankaj Dheer, comedian Asrani, and renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Tributes were also offered to the Hindu pilgrims killed in the Pahalgam incident, victims of the Air India tragedy, and those who lost their lives in natural calamities across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and other parts of the country.

Updates were shared on relief efforts by Swayamsevaks, reaffirming the Sangh’s commitment to service and societal engagement.

