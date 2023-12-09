‘RSS stands for equality, unity’: Union Minister Karandlaje on MLA Dalit controversy

Bengaluru, Dec 9 Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said that the objective of RSS is to ensure equality and unity among all the classes of the country.

“The objective of the RSS is to ensure equality and unity among all classes. The RSS believes that India can only progress with this belief. Goolihatti has misunderstood the RSS. Let him come to the Sangh,” Karandlaje said.

Earlier, former MLA from Hosadurga Goolihatti Shekar had said that he was denied entry to Hedgewar’s Memorial Building in Nagpur due to his caste.

After clarification by the RSS that no such incident had taken place, he reiterated that he faced insult for being a Dalit in Nagpur when he visited the Hedgewar’s Memorial.

An audio recording of Goolihatti Sheakar challenging BJP leaders and Sangh Parivar has also gone viral on Saturday.

“I am being asked to release the video regarding my visit to Hedgewar’s Memorial. If I have given a false statement then I am prepared to clean your houses,” Goolihatti Sheakar -- in the purportedly audio-recording -- says.

On Mahua Moitra’s expulsion, Karandlaje said that she was a parliamentarian but she brought disrepute to the word 'parliamentarian'.

“She indulged in corruption while raising questions in the Parliament. This is a black mark on the democratic system,” she said.

She said that all the parliamentarians have to keep the questions secret.

“She had misused the sacred parliament and her position for her own profit and selfishness,” Karandlaje stated.

She said that this trend may also catch on with state legislative assemblies. “There should be seriousness when an issue is raised in the Lok Sabha. There must be punishment for neglecting the sanctity, as per the report of the committee, she said.

