RSS to convene pan-community harmony conclave in Indore on Sep 12

Bhopal, Aug 10 In a significant gesture towards fostering inter-community solidarity, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to host a landmark social harmony conclave in Indore on September 12, as part of its centenary outreach campaign.

The gathering, to be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre, will draw participation from over 180 caste and community leaders across the Malwa region, underscoring the Sangh’s emphasis on inclusive dialogue and cultural cohesion.

Presiding over the conclave will be RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, whose repeated visits to Indore in recent months have signalled the city’s growing prominence in the Sangh’s strategic roadmap. He was in the city on Sunday.

The conclave will centre around the RSS’ “Panch Parivartan” framework—five transformative ideals encompassing indigenous living, familial enlightenment, environmental stewardship, civic discipline, and social harmony.

During a preparatory meeting with nearly 300 community heads, Dr Bhagwat is understood to have articulated the enduring relevance of social cohesion, describing it as a relationship rooted in mutual belonging.

He reportedly stressed that both the individual and the family are potent units of societal strength, and that a shared moral compass anchored in dharma remains indispensable.

Expressing concern over the erosion of India’s familial ethos, Bhagwat is said to have cautioned against the encroachment of Western consumerist ideologies, which he believes have already destabilised traditional structures in Europe.

He suggested that a global nexus of powerful institutions and families may be seeking to weaken India’s social fabric in pursuit of market dominance.

In invoking the legacies of Swami Vivekananda and Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Dr Bhagwat appeared to underscore the spiritual imperative of transcending caste divisions in the service of national awakening.

He also alluded to the feminine perspective in Indian society as offering a more holistic understanding of familial and communal life.

The conclave, if sources are believed, will feature showcases of public welfare initiatives by participating communities. The RSS’s centenary campaign envisions over one lakh outreach events and 12,000 harmony meetings nationwide, aimed at cultivating unity through shared purpose and sustained dialogue.

