RSS to hold three-day annual Prant Pracharak meeting in Delhi from July 4

New Delhi, June 23 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will host its annual 'Prant Pracharak Baithak' (provincial in-charge Pracharak meeting) from July 4 to 6 at the Keshav Kunj office in Delhi, RSS officials said on Monday in a press statement.

This key national-level meeting brings together senior pracharaks from across the country to plan and coordinate the Sangh's activities for the upcoming year, which also marks the beginning of its centenary celebrations.

Scheduled on Vikram Samvat 2082's Ashadh Shukla Navami, Dashami, and Ekadashi, the meeting will witness participation from 'Prant Pracharaks', 'Sah-Prant Pracharaks', 'Kshetra Pracharaks, and 'Sah-Kshetra Pracharaks'.

"Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris (national level organising secretaries) of RSS-inspired different organisations will also be attending this meeting. After the March 2025 Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), different level training camps were organised nationwide in April, May and June. This is regarded as an important meeting to discuss the implementation plan for the upcoming year," said the RSS in a press statement.

This year's gathering holds special significance as it sets the stage for the centenary year programmes, which will commence on Vijayadashami (October 2, 2025) and conclude on Vijayadashami in 2026.

This crucial meeting comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce the new party President in the coming months.

Agenda for this meeting mainly includes report and review about recently concluded RSS training camps, execution details about upcoming year-long RSS centenary year programmes, tour plans of RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat for year 2025-26 and other events.

RSS Chief Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on June 28 ahead of the meeting.

The event will also be attended by senior functionaries, including Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah Sarkaryavahs, including Krishna Gopal, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt, Atul Limaye and Alok Kumar, all national level Karya vibhag pramukhs (working vertical in-charges) and other executive council members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor