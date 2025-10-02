RSS to mark centenary celebrations with Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur today

Nagpur, Oct 2 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will launch its centenary year celebrations on Vijayadashami in Nagpur on Thursday, commemorating 100 years since the organisation was founded by Dr K.B. Hedgewar in 1925.

Senior Sangh leaders, including Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, Vidarbha Prant Sanghachalak Deepak Tamshettiwar and Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghachalak Rajesh Loya, briefed the media about the programme during a press conference held on September 22 at Dattopant Thengdi Sabhagruha in the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbag, Nagpur.

Beginning this Vijayadashami and continuing until the next, the Sangh will observe a 'Shatabdi Varsha', marking its journey from a small gathering at Dr Hedgewar's residence with 17 associates to a nationwide organisation that today runs more than 83,000 shakhas.

As per tradition, the Vijayadashami utsav will be organised at the Reshimbag Ground in Nagpur.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place in anticipation of the huge turnout this year. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the keynote address.

This year's celebration is expected to witness unprecedented participation, with thousands of swayamsevaks attending in full uniform.

While 7,000 swayamsevaks participated last year, this time the turnout is expected to be nearly three times higher.

Dignitaries from across India and abroad will also be present, underlining the global attention the RSS centenary celebrations have garnered.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the centenary celebrations at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. Calling the organisation a "virtuous incarnation of an eternal national consciousness", the Prime Minister said the Sangh has touched every dimension of national life.

He also unveiled a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin to honour the RSS's contribution to the nation.

Emphasising the core philosophy of the organisation, PM Modi said that the RSS is dedicated to character building in service of nation-building, inspiring individuals to move beyond the self and embrace the collective spirit -- from 'I' to 'We'.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS began as a volunteer-driven initiative aimed at nurturing cultural awareness, instilling discipline, and fostering social responsibility.

Over the last century, it has grown into one of India's most influential socio-cultural organisations, with its centenary marking a significant milestone in its journey.

