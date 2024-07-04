RSSB to conduct some exams through CBT-cum-OMR mode

Jaipur, July 4 The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has said that some upcoming examinations will be conducted through the CBT-cum-OMR mode, in which questions will be displayed on a computer screen while the candidate will have to answer them on an offline OMR sheet.

The RSSB in this regard issued guidelines on Wednesday.

According to guidelines, only one question will be displayed on the computer screen at a time.

The remaining process in the CBT-cum-OMR mode exam would be the same as it is for an offline exam.

The candidate will have to sign the attendance sheet in the presence of the invigilator, the guidelines stated.

