R'sthan police register case against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Jaipur, March 24 The Udaipur police have registered a case against Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. The police has taken this action following his statement at a religious gathering held in Udaipur on Thursday.

In the Dharmasabha, Shastri called upon the people to install saffron flags in place of green flags which have been put up at the Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand district.

The police have considered it an incitement to religious violence. Taking cognizance of his statement, a case was registered at Hathipol police station in the city. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said that his statement was provocative and controversial.

