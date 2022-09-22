R'than: NIA chargesheets 11 in explosives seizure case

New Delhi, Sep 22 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 people at a special NIA court in Jaipur in connection with the recovery of explosives from a Baleno car at Nimbaheda in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, officials said.

The chargesheet was filed against Imran Khan, Aakif Ateeque a.k.a. Akib, Ameen Khan, Mohammed Ameen Patel, Saifulla Khan, Altamash Khan, Zubair Khan, Mazhar Khan, Firoz Khan, Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Kunjda.

The case was initially registered on April 30, at Nimbaheda police station, and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA learnt during the investigation that the main conspirator, Imran Khan and other co-accused persons, were members of a terrorist gang and had hatched a conspiracy to commit terror acts.

NIA's investigation also revealed that they were inspired with the ISIS philosophy and it's activities. In furtherance of conspiracy, they procured arms, ammunition, explosive materials for waging of war and commission of terrorist acts.

"It has also come to light that Khan used to hold meetings and provide training in fabrication and assembling of IEDs to other co-accused at his farm. On the directions of Khan, explosives and IEDs were assembled by procuring chemicals and other materials from the local market with the support of other accused persons," the NIA said.

