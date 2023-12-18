RTI Act not mechanism for resolving controversies but means to provide accessible records: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Delhi High Court has said that the Right to Information Act, 2005, does not serve a platform to adjudicate the correctness of information provided.

The court, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, upheld a single judge's decision rejecting a plea against the Central Information Commission's order.

The case involved a man who sought his service record from the National Book Trust through an RTI application. He claimed that the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) had incorrectly stated his employment start date as December 15, 2008, while he had been working there since 2001.

The court affirmed that the CPIO's responsibility is to supply accessible information and documents, and disputes about the accuracy of the information fall outside the purview of RTI proceedings.

The court said that the RTI Act is not a mechanism for resolving controversies but a means to provide accessible records.

“The CPIO is only required to supply all the information/documents within his access. Whether or not such information as provided by the CPIO under the RTI Act is incorrect in any manner is not the domain of consideration or determination under the RTI proceedings,” the court said.

“Perusal of the aforesaid definition clearly shows that information to be provided under the RTI Act includes various records, documents, circulars etc. which can be accessed by the “Public Authority” under any other law for the time being in force,” the court added.

The bench further said that the responsibility of the CPIO is discharged under the RTI Act upon providing all such information and documents that may be accessible to him.

“In view of the aforesaid discussion, this Court finds no merit in the present appeal. The same is accordingly dismissed, along with applications,” it said.

