RTI activist held in Mumbai for "derogatory" remarks against PM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Mumbai police have arrested a Right to Information activist for his "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya among others, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Ghulam Qazi is an RTI activist, police said.

"We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 509, 500,506 (2) and 504 against the accused and taken him into custody," police said.

An official of Mumbai's Sakinaka Police station said that the accused made alleged "derogatory" remarks against the Prime Minister and other leaders in a Facebook post.

"The accused allegedly threatened them," police added.

More details are awaited.

In April this year, Police arrested a person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Kochi in April 24.

In March this year, a Delhi Court acquitted a man accused of abusing and threatening to kill Prime Minister Modi. The court acquitted the accused giving him the benefit of doubt.

The court said that the prosecution could not prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. The court raised serious questions about the manner the investigation was conducted and the non-joining of public witnesses.

A case was registered at Police Station Anand Parbat under sections related to using abusive language and threats in January 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor