Ruckus continues on last day of Bihar Assembly Monsoon Session; CM mocks Oppn black attire protest

Patna, July 25 The last day of the Bihar Assembly’s monsoon session was again marred by chaos as opposition MLAs from the RJD, Congress, and Left parties stormed into the well of the House, shouting slogans and trying to topple tables during Question Hour on Friday.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to maintain order, the sloganeering and ruckus continued, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings.

Opposition MLAs, who have been protesting against the special voter list revision in the state, arrived at the Assembly wearing black clothes for the fifth consecutive day as a mark of protest, demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the voter list revision.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present in the House during the commotion, took a jibe at the opposition’s coordinated protest attire.

“All of them are wearing the same kind of clothes. One thing has become clear -- earlier, there used to be a ruckus for a day or two, and work would continue on other days. Now, everyone is doing the same thing daily,” Nitish remarked.

He further stated, “People know how much work the government has done, and people are getting benefits everywhere.”

The five-day monsoon session has witnessed continuous disruptions by the opposition over the voter list revision, with little legislative work completed as repeated adjournments have become the norm.

The opposition has alleged that the government, in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI), is conspiring to delete the names of the poor from the rolls ahead of the Assembly elections, an accusation the government has denied.

The opposition has been creating a ruckus inside and outside both Houses since the session began, insisting on a debate on the voter list revision.

The issue has already reached the Supreme Court, with the opposition alleging irregularities in the process being carried out by the Election Commission.

The ECI has justified the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying it adds to the purity of the election by “weeding out ineligible persons” from the electoral rolls.

