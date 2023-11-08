Ruckus in Bihar Assembly over Nitish's remarks on population control; House adjourned as shouts of 'mental CM' echo

Patna, Nov 8 A day after Nitish Kumar’s comments on population control methods, BJP Bihar unit leaders termed him a “mental chief minister” who brought embarrassment to the state.

The BJP legislators went into an aggressive mode as soon as the proceedings of the Bihar Assembly started on the third day of the Winter Session.

“Bihar does not want a chief minister who humiliates women with his vulgar comments and then condemns his own statement. We do not want such a mental chief minister who insulted Bihar. Can any person who is mentally stable say something like Nitish Kumar said in the Bihar Assembly and council on Tuesday? Such a chief minister should resign from the post immediately,” the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, said in the Lower House.

The BJP legislators were chanting slogans of "mental chief minister sharam karo" inside the Assembly and demanding Nitish Kumar’s immediate resignation.

Amid the huge uproar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary who is a Parliamentary Affairs Minister as well as Finance Minister of the state said, “CM Nitish Kumar has apologised before the media about the comment he made on Tuesday. He also withdrew his statement.”

Even as Vijay Kumar Choudhary was addressing the House and BJP legislators were shouting slogans against the chief minister.

Amid the ruckus, Nitish Kumar arrived in the Assembly and immediately stood on his seat to give a statement. “I want to apologise for the comment which I made yesterday. I am ashamed of myself for making such a statement. I also condemned myself for it and took it back. I was talking about population control of BIhar. The women of Bihar are educated now and it is helping to reduce the fertility rate in the state,” Kumar explained.

However, the BJP leaders kept shouting slogans even while the chief minister was making his statement.

Eventually, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the Speaker of Bihar Assembly, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor