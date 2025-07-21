Ruckus in Bihar Assembly over SIR Opposition to Wear black in protest

Patna, July 21 The monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday with high drama, as the opposition created a ruckus inside and outside the House over the ongoing special intensive voter list revision ahead of the Assembly elections

After the adjournment of proceedings, the Mahagathbandhan Legislature Party held an important strategy meeting to intensify pressure on the government over the next four days of the session.

It was decided that all opposition MLAs will arrive at the Assembly on Tuesday wearing black clothes to protest against the rising crime in the state and the voter list revision.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, after the meeting, said, “The monsoon session of the Assembly has begun today, and we have demanded from the Speaker that the issue of voter list revision be discussed in the House.”

Tejashwi emphasised that the opposition will fight this battle to protect democracy and prevent the erasure of its existence.

“If the government and the Speaker are unwilling to allow a discussion on this issue, it will not be possible for them to face the people in the coming days,” he said, adding that letters have been sent to all leaders regarding the matter.

He further stated that the opposition is raising the issue in Parliament as well and will strongly raise it in Bihar on Tuesday.

“The government will have to discuss this issue in the House at any cost,” he asserted, confirming that all Mahagathbandhan MLAs will wear black clothes to register their protest on Tuesday.

Earlier, as the proceedings began, opposition MLAs, wearing black bands, created an uproar in the House demanding a discussion on the voter list revision and other issues.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav expressed his displeasure at the continued disruptions, asking the opposition members to sit down and maintain decorum.

At one point, the Speaker reprimanded RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, saying, “Sit down. Is this what all you have learned?”

He also pulled up CPI(ML) MLA Satyadev Ram for the disruption as the ruckus continued in the House.

The opposition has been alleging that the ongoing special intensive voter list revision (SIR) before the elections is a conspiracy to remove the names of the poor and minorities from the voter rolls, accusing the Election Commission and the central government of collusion.

