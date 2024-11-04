Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly As Waheed Para Moves Resolution Against Abrogation of Article 370 on First Day (Watch Video)

Ruckus broke out on Monday, November 4, the first day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, when PDP MLA Waheed Para moved a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state.

The Pulwama MLA moved the resolution immediately after veteran National Conference (NC) leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir)," Para said as he moved the resolution.

Rucks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Watch: A ruckus unfolded in the J&K Assembly when PDP MLA Waheed Para presented a resolution to restore Article 370, causing significant disruption among members. pic.twitter.com/JpmU8VHcNn — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2024

BJP MPs opposed Parra's resolution, even as the Speaker, Rahim Rather of the ruling National Conference, said he had not admitted any resolution as yet. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the people of the Union Territory are not happy with the central government's decision to abrogate article 370. However, he said the discussion on this topic has not been decided by any one member.

#WATCH | Ruckus breaks out in J&K Assembly after PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para moved a resolution on the revocation of J&K's special status and Article 370 on the first day of the session. It was opposed by the BJP MLAs.



J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "We knew that preparation for… pic.twitter.com/JwNTrJ6bJB — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

"We knew that preparation for this was being made by a member...The reality is that the people of J&K do not approve of the decision taken on 5th August 2019. If they had approved, then the results today would have been different. How the House will reflect and discuss this will not be decided by any one member. The resolution brought today has no importance but it is only for the cameras. If there was a purpose behind it, then they would have discussed this with us before," Omar Abdullah said.