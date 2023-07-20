Ruckus in MP's Dhar for 'banning' entry of Dalits into temple

By IANS | Published: July 20, 2023 11:53 PM2023-07-20T23:53:31+5:302023-07-20T23:55:02+5:30

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), July 20 A ruckus was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after a board was ...

Ruckus in MP's Dhar for 'banning' entry of Dalits into temple | Ruckus in MP's Dhar for 'banning' entry of Dalits into temple

Ruckus in MP's Dhar for 'banning' entry of Dalits into temple

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), July 20 A ruckus was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after a board was put up in Lohari village outside a temple stating Dalits were prohibited from entering there. 

The board, however, was removed following protests by the people of the Dalit community.

The board -- that was first noticed on Wednesday at Shri Narvdeshwar Mahadev Temple -- mentioned that "Harijans are prohibited from coming to the temple".

Later, a large number of people came out on the streets, and also blocked the road.

The board was eventually removed after the authorities intervened in the matter.

The police have registered a case under the SC ST Act including assault against the person who put up the banner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur