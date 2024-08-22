Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over spurious liquor deaths, misuse of ED

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 Ruckus created by the members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress forced adjournment of House proceedings in the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

As soon as the proceedings began on Thursday, BJD members rushed to the well of the House demanding resignation of the Excise Minister over the death of two persons due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Chikiti area of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

At least 23 persons from Moundpur, Jenapur, and Karabalua in Chikiti block had consumed country liquor from an unlicensed shop on Monday evening. They later fell ill and were admitted to a nearby hospital in Chikiti, where two of them died during treatment on Wednesday, prompting Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to direct the officials to take all necessary steps to stop the illegal trade of liquor in the state.

The Congress members also created ruckus in the House over the alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The House was first adjourned till 11.30 a.m. by Speaker Surama Padhy due to the pandemonium. She later again adjourned the house as the ruckus continued when the proceedings resumed at 11.30 a.m.

"We demand Excise Minister's resignation on morality grounds over the Chikiti liquor deaths. It has been three days since the incident was reported, but the Minister has not yet visited the spot. The government has not taken any step over the incident. Also, the autopsies were conducted during midnight to conceal the facts related to the liquor deaths. Even mediapersons were not allowed inside the hospital,” claimed a BJD leader while speaking to mediapersons.

He also alleged that the state government is conspiring to mislead the case by hiding facts related to the tragedy.

Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the party is protesting in the Assembly against the alleged misuse of central agencies like the ED and CBI which are being unleashed on the opposition leaders by the BJP government in the state.

