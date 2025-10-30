Ruckus mars proceedings in J&K Assembly as NC, BJP members clash with each other

Srinagar, Oct 30 Pandemonium marred the proceedings of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) legislative Assembly on Thursday as Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs jumped into the Well of the House shouting slogans against the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-headed National Conference (NC) government.

Immediately after the House assembled for the day, BJP MLAs jumped into the Well of the House shouting slogans against the NC government. The Opposition BJP had brought in an adjournment motion on Wednesday seeking discussions on the flood victims in J&K.

The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather had disallowed the adjournment motion on Wednesday. BJP members stalled the proceedings of the Assembly on Thursday morning demanding discussion on flood victims.

Unable to restore order in the Assembly, the Speaker asked the marshals to remove the BJP members from the Well of the House.

Upon their refusal to move out, two BJP MLAs were Marshalled out of the house.

The autumn session of the J&K Assembly started on October 23 and will end on October 31 i.e Friday.

The J&K Legislative Assembly has 90 members, out of which 41 belong to the NC, 28 to the BJP, 6 to Congress, 3 to PDP, 1 to the CPI-M, 1 to the Awami Ittehad party (AIP), 1 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 1 Peoples Conference (PC) and 6 independents.

One Independent joined the NC while the Congress chose to support the NC government from outside without joining it.

Two seats are vacant at the moment and bypolls for these two seats, Nagrota in Jammu division and Budgam in the Valley is scheduled to he held on November 11.

The Nagrota seat became vacant after the BJP MLA, Devender Singh Rana passed away on October 31, 2024.

The BJP has fielded Rana’s daughter, Devyani Rana for Nagrota seat while the NC has fielded Shamim Begum.

NC had offered the Nagrota seat to the Congress to field its candidate, but the Congress high command declined to field its candidate from Nagrota.

The Budgam seat fell vacant after Omar Abdullah decided to resign from this seat after winning two seats in the 2024 Assembly elections.

The NC has fielded Aga Syed Mehmood from Budgam while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi and the BJP Aga Syed Mohsin.

