Rules Changing From June 1: From Driving License to Aadhaar; Check Out All the Details Here

With June 1 looming, a slew of regulations is poised to undergo revisions. These modifications will significantly influence everyday routines, underscoring the importance of staying abreast of the latest updates. Among the adjustments slated for June are amendments pertaining to the usage of LPG cylinders, bank holiday schedules, Aadhaar information, and driving license regulations.

Let's delve into the pivotal alterations set to come into effect starting June 1.

New Driving License Rules

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has unveiled fresh guidelines concerning the acquisition of driving licenses in India. Commencing June 1, 2024, individuals will have the option to undergo driving examinations at private driving training centers, marking a departure from the traditional government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). These accredited centers will be empowered to administer tests and furnish certifications, thereby determining eligibility for licensing.

Regarding penalties, the fine for speeding remains consistent, ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. However, there's a significant escalation in penalties for minors caught driving, with fines soaring to Rs 25,000. Moreover, the registration card of the vehicle owner will be revoked, and the minor will be barred from obtaining a driving license until they reach the age of 25.

Aadhar Card Update

Acting quickly is essential if you're looking to update your Aadhar Card, as the deadline is set for June 14. Fortunately, the process is straightforward for online updates, offering users a convenient option. Alternatively, for those opting for offline updates, a fee of ₹50 per update is applicable.

LPG cylinder price

Every first day of the month sees the adjustment of LPG cylinder prices, and June 1 is no exception. Oil companies are poised to establish new prices for gas cylinders. Notably, in May, prices for commercial cylinders were reduced, sparking anticipation that similar reductions may occur in June. Furthermore, routine fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices are also anticipated on June 1st.

Bank Holidays In June

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays, banks will observe closures for a total of 10 days in June. This includes Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. Additionally, other holidays in June such as Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha will further affect banking operations. Therefore, it is advisable to carefully review the holiday schedule before scheduling any visits to the bank.