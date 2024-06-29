Ruling NDPP sweeps Nagaland civic body polls

Kohima, June 29 The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) swept the civic body polls in Nagaland on Saturday, securing all three municipal councils and majority of the town councils, election officials said.

The NDPP, which dominates the opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in Nagaland, won the three municipal councils in Kohima, Mokokchung, and Dimapur.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) officials, the NDPP secured most of the seats in 21 town councils, except Wokha, Bhandari, and Phek.

In the Wokha town council, the NDPP won seven of the 15 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won five, followed by the BJP with three seats.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) secured a majority in both Bhandari and Phek town councils. Bhandari is the only urban local body where the NDPP did not field any candidate.

The BJP, NCP, and NPF are partners in the UDA government.

The NDPP earlier won five and six seats uncontested in Kohima and Mokokchung municipal councils, respectively, and secured the remaining seats in Saturday’s counting of votes.

The NDPP also won majority of the 23 seats in the Dimapur Municipal Council.

In all, 64 candidates, mostly belonging to NDPP, won their seats uncontested.

After the results were announced, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said in a post on X: "Congratulations to the winning candidates in the ULB elections. I extend my best wishes as you take on the responsibility of addressing civic issues. I'm confident that your dedication will lead to positive changes, and fulfil the public's expectations in your respective wards."

The Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in the state were held on June 26 after a gap of 20 years. It was a historic event as this was the first municipal election in the state held with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Nagaland has a total of 39 town councils, but no election was held in 15 councils as these are located in the six eastern districts where the influential Naga tribal body, Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), called for a vote boycott.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland Territory, or a separate state, comprising six eastern Nagaland districts -- Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang -- inhabited by seven backward tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung.

The people in the six districts, which have over four lakh voters, also remained indoors during the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, responding to the ENPO's boycott call.

In all, 79 candidates filed their nominations in these six districts but the ENPO leaders forced the nominees to withdraw their candidatures.

